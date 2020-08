Categories:

Tags:

FUNDS to support projects in the Alpine Shire’s mountain towns are on a Federal Budget wish-list being lobbied by local federal independent member Helen Haines (MHR, Indi).

Dr Haines submitted a plan for Indi’s bushfire and COVID-19 recovery last week with the 20-page document signed and sent to Treasurer Josh Freydenberg on Tuesday.

In her submission, Dr Haines said economic stimulus and bushfire resilience projects will bolster the region through the upcoming recession.



… to read the full story, click here to access the digital edition