Five councillors to run again

SEVEN councillors will be elected for a four-year term to represent the Alpine Shire community with October’s council elections given the all clear to proceed under a COVIDSafe plan, announced by the State Government last week.

The State Government confirmed on Wednesday that local government elections would go ahead statewide via postal voting.

Minister for Local Government, Shaun Leane, said the decision follows advice from the Victorian Government Solicitor’s Office and Chief Health Officer as to how best to proceed.



