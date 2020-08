Categories:

WHILE locked out of the gym, a group of avid Myrtleford bootcampers is on a mission to complete a virtual challenge to conquer cancer.

The groups will row, run or ski the 74-kilometre distance to the Albury Wodonga Regional Cancer Centre in an effort to raise money for the centre’s Trust Fund.

Myrtleford’s Helen Howell, who is also a nurse in Wangaratta, said the idea came about at the start of August when Victoria’s second lockdown came into place.



