Beauty Neighbourhood Centre granted $25,000



Categories:

Tags:

MOUNT Beauty Neighbourhood Centre recently hosted a virtual event with the Minister of Higher Education, Gayle Tierney, who announced bushfire relief money for seven eligible neighbourhood centre’s to the tune of $25,000 each, including our own.

From the anxiety created from the bushfires and now COVID-19, the community are staying isolated and therefore hesitant to move forward with anything.

Most are not in a good financial position and I can see that free courses are going to benefit potential learners.



… to read the full story, click here to access the digital edition

