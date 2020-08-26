Beauty Neighbourhood Centre granted $25,000


Categories: Community, Events, News
Tags:
Page9_Story 001_4_column_001
BIG BOOST: Mount Beauty Neighbourhood Centre board members and staff (from left) Peter Lubbers, Roi Rigoni, Janet Grealy, Penny Goebel, Kitty Vigo, Trish Dixon, Dick Puttyfooty and Colleen Payne.

MOUNT Beauty Neighbourhood Centre recently hosted a virtual event with the Minister of Higher Education, Gayle Tierney, who announced bushfire relief money for seven eligible neighbourhood centre’s to the tune of $25,000 each, including our own.

From the anxiety created from the bushfires and now COVID-19, the community are staying isolated and therefore hesitant to move forward with anything.

Most are not in a good financial position and I can see that free courses are going to benefit potential learners.


… to read the full story, click here to access the digital edition

  • see your ad here

  •  

    see your ad here