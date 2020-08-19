Our community band will be back



Categories:

Tags:

LIKE so many organisations in the Alpine Shire, the Mount Beauty and District Community Band has been seriously affected by the COVID-19 restrictions.

The band was due to hold its mid-year concert in July and had been well underway with rehearsals when the first Stage 3 limitations were imposed.

As the band practices in an Education Department facility it was not able to recommence rehearsals when the limitations were eased and in addition was unable to hold its Soiree evening, when it entertains members with musical items and holds a relaxed social get together.



… to read the full story, click here to access the digital edition

