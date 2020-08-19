No vacancy as local tenants opt to stay put



Categories:

Tags:

THE coronavirus pandemic has caused vacancy rates to plummet in alpine towns, with real estate agents saying people want to stay put.

Vacant rental properties fell to 1.8 per cent in regional Victoria compared to an increase in Melbourne to three per cent, according to Real Estate Institute of Victoria (REIV) vacancy rate data for June.

In Bright, the data appears to be even more extreme with Kay Alexander, director of Alexander’s First National Real Estate in Bright, saying she has no vacant properties listed.



… to read the full story, click here to access the digital edition

