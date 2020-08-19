Mt Beauty United Cricket Club is hopeful of season



Categories:

Tags:

MT BEAUTY United Cricket Club (MBUCC) president Ross Wilson remains hopeful that, after recent discussions with Cricket Albury Wodonga (CAW), the season can still start on time, being October 17.

While pre-season training normally conducted on Sundays and Monday evenings through August is currently not allowed due to COVID-19 restrictions, the club is still planning ahead, to be ready if a season does proceed.

Mr Wilson said Cricket Australia has been running webinars for clubs to give direction for the coming season, and Cricket Victoria has been releasing information regarding COVID-19 to assist in ensuring everyone is free from risk if and when cricket can return.



… to read the full story, click here to access the digital edition

