Happy birthday Helen



Categories:

Tags:

MILESTONE birthday celebrations have become a distant memory for most this year but Myrtleford’s Helen Wood stood no chance of her 90th slipping under the radar.

Due to coronavirus restrictions, Helen’s family was unable to celebrate the day exactly how they had planned but a call out on social media and some decorations made the day unforgettable.

Helen’s granddaughter Amanda stuck a sign on the side of the road encouraging drivers to ‘honk its Helen’s 90th birthday’ and decorated the front yard with yellow and black balloons.



… to read the full story, click here to access the digital edition

