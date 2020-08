Categories:

LOCAL police have implored residents to continue doing the right thing as coronavirus cases rise in regional Victoria.

One person was last week fined for failing to wear a mask in Myrtleford but Myrtleford police said otherwise locals have been respecting and abiding by COVID-safe rules.

Police did, however, raise a concern with visitors travelling or relocating to the area from metropolitan Melbourne on the grey “intimate partner” exemption.



