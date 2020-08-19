Caught in ‘perfect storm’



Categories:

Tags:

GOULBURN-Murray Water (GM-W) has admitted it could have handled the communication with Upper Ovens catchment customers better when it implemented new and higher licence fees in March.

Almost 300 catchment diverters up stream of the Buffalo River, on the Ovens River, received bills from GM-W, due on June 30, which were a substantial increase on previous costs and shortened terms for stock and domestic water licences.

In response to customer complaints, GM-W hosted three webinars to better understand customer needs and now plans to move forward with a customer working group – comprising resident representatives – to work with GM-W to create a solution.



… to read the full story, click here to access the digital edition

