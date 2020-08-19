Briana to represent Myrtleford at state’s next youth congress



Categories:

Tags:

MYRTLEFORD P-12 College student Briana Hines has been selected to participate in the State Government’s new Victorian Youth Congress, for the second year in a row.

Minister for Youth, Ros Spence, announced last week, as part of International Youth Day, that Briana was among 21 young people from across the state chosen for the congress, where young people can work with decision-makers on issues that affect them.

Briana said in order for Victoria to move forward it is crucial for young people to showcase their ideas to the government



… to read the full story, click here to access the digital edition

