SATURDAY marked the 75th anniversary of Victory in the Pacific Day, which heralded the end of World War 2.

It commemorates Japan’s acceptance of the Allied demand for unconditional surrender on August 14, meaning the Second World War was finally over following Germany’s unconditional surrender months earlier.

Under current coronavirus restrictions, only two members of the Myrtleford RSL were able to lay a commemorative wreath at the town’s cenotaph.



