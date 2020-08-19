A second act for the Bright Court House



Categories:

Tags:

THE stage is set for the Bright Court House to enter a new era thanks to a series of grants and the sheer determination of local volunteers.

The Bright Court House has just received a $10,000 grant through the Alpine Shire’s 2020-2021 Community Grant program, plus a further $5000 from the Bendigo Bank Bright Community Branch, which will be used for an auditorium upgrade.

Bright Court House committee member, Gayle Incoll, said it’s a massive win for the arts centre.



… to read the full story, click here to access the digital edition

