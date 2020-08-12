Season up in the air



THE make-up of this year’s Wangaratta and District Cricket Association (WDCA) is yet to be determined with the current coronavirus stage three lockdown likely to cause a delay to the start of the season.

A normal October start with both two-day and one-day matches played without impact remains the league’s aim but Ovens Valley United Cricket Club president Tony Cuskelly said realistic options need to be discussed.

“We’ve got a lot of things in place if the season is to start but we are very conscious of the fact it looks like it will be a delayed start,” he said.



