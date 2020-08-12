Reform Hill a “golden sight” with latest projects now complete


MANY HANDS: Reform Hill is now home to over 5000 new trees with the latest planted last week by Myrtleford Landcare’s John Pryor, Friends of Reform Hill convenor John Taylor OAM, and Working For Victoria crew members (L-R) Ricardo Acevedo, Ryan Beatson and Lewis Dowie. PHOTO: Ashleigh Piles

THE northern slope of Myrtleford’s Reform Hill received some love last week with several organisations grouping together to get the job done before spring sets in.

Friends of Reform Hill, with the help of seven employees from the Working for Victoria Ovens depot, planted 200 trees on the slope above Higgins Court on Thursday morning.

Convenor John Taylor OAM said the group planted Ovens Valley Wattle, Red Box Gum and Stringybark which are the most likely to survive the hot, harsh conditions that present on Reform Hill.


