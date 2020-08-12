Parks safeguard threatened plants



MOUNT Buffalo’s unique granite island formation, which plays home to endemic species, has been safeguarded with multiple threatened plants now protected from future bushfire events.

Earlier this year, staff from the Department of Environment, Land, Water and Planning (DELWP) in conjunction with Parks Victoria and Royal Botanic Gardens Victoria collected plant seeds from bushfire ravaged Mount Buffalo.

The team looked for salvageable Snow Lebelia gelida, Buffalo Sallow-wattle, Acacia phlebophylla and Sannantha Creulata and as senior conservations botanist Neville Walsh said, the need to save the decreasing populations is more important than ever.



