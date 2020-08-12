Panthers score home run



THE Porepunkah Panthers are getting ready to say goodbye to the infamous “Punkah bounce” following the announcement of a $7104 grant from the Alpine Shire community grants program for grounds works.

Porepunkah Panthers Baseball Club secretary James Rogers said the funds will mostly be used to improve the quality of the infield area of Porepunkah Recreation Reserve, the club’s home since 1988.

“Over the years, we’ve had issues with the ground surface. We call it the “Punkah bounce” and it can be very unpredictable,” Rogers said.



