Hotham, Falls won’t re-open this year

VAIL Resorts will not reopen its lift operations at Falls Creek and Mount Hotham for spring skiing and snowboarding following the reintroduction of stage three restrictions in regional Victoria and stage four in Melbourne.

The company had already decided to suspend lift operations until at least August 19 in line with the closure of the New South Wales/Victoria border but announced last Thursday that would be extended.

Chief operating officer Pete Brulisauer said Premier Daniel Andrews’ declaration of a State of Disaster was the final nail on the coffin for the Victorian ski season.



