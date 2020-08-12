Funding for festivals



MYRTLEFORD Chamber of Commerce president Jim Van Geet has praised the efforts of Alpine Shire Council with funding support announced to help some of Myrtleford’s major festivals and events plan for the future.

Councillors last week endorsed grants of $14,700 for the La Fiera Festival, $2600 for the Golden Spurs Rodeo and $7700 for Myrtleford Festival as part of most recent round of events and community grants.

Myrtleford Swim Club also received $9499, Myrtleford Bowls Club $10,000 and almost $5000 for the Myrtleford and District Historical Society.



