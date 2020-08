Categories:

Tags:

MOUNT Beauty Music Festival will become a free event in 2021 thanks in part to a grant from the Alpine Shire’s event funding program.

Last week, the Alpine Shire revealed funding of $5000 to next year’s Mount Beauty Music Festival, which like many events was cancelled in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Mount Beauty Music Festival president Jocelyn Ceccanti said the committee is using the grant to help make it a free event in 2021.



… to read the full story, click here to access the digital edition