MELBOURNIANS caught staying in holiday homes in Bright over the weekend were sent on their way without a fine because of a “grey area” with current restrictions.

Bright police responded to reports of Melbourne locals staying in Bright and found two sets of visitors in breach of the stage four restrictions.

Senior Sergeant Doug Incoll said the visitors weren’t slapped with a fine because they told police they had interpreted the restrictions incorrectly.



