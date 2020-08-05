Snow industry in melt-down


PEACEFUL: Falls Creek resort remains open for regional Victorians and locals looking for a snow fix this winter. PHOTO: Elsie Nielsen

SNOWSPORTS Industries of Australia president Edward Fortey has declared Australia’s $2 billion snow industry and its mountain towns in “crisis”.

With Melbourne in lockdown, ski lifts closed at Mount Hotham and Falls Creek and others in New South Wales running on restricted numbers, the peak body for the Australian snowsports equipment industry, said the industry “desperately needs assistance”.

“The retailers, ski hires, bars, restaurants, lodges and other businesses employ mainly seasonal and local workers,” Mr Fortey said.


