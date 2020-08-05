Plenty of reasons to wear a mask


LOOKING GOOD: Masks similar to this were being made at the Myrtleford Neighbourhood House last week in the leadup to the new restrictions. PHOTO: Ashleigh Piles

NOW that it is mandatory for all of Victoria to don a face mask in public, for some, accessing face masks to protect against the coronavirus can be tricky.

So it’s lucky that Myrtleford locals Ren Raven and Christine Davis are thinking of others and running make your own mask sessions at the Myrtleford Neighbourhood Centre.

They held the first session last Friday which saw around 12 people involved in the cutting, sewing and creating of material masks for themselves and others.


