Music, art still alive in regional Vic

LOCAL Alpine Lions youth girls coordinator, author and music enthusiast Craig Dent has received a $4500 grant to continue spreading the joy of creating within local schools.

The Whorouly man has just released his third children’s book and will use the Sustaining Creative Workers grant to support music and writing workshops for primary and secondary students, including an exhibition component.

“The grant will be to develop online platforms for the workshops instead of myself and Lauren Habarow physically travelling to remote locations; so we can also do zoom session,” he said.



