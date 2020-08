Categories:

MYRTLEFORD’S youngest students marked 100 days of learning last Thursday with a day full of fun activities and treats.

Proud Myrtleford P-12 College teachers Candice Hourigan and Kath Lock celebrated the milestone achievement with 100 themed activities.

In a year of remote learning and social distancing, Miss Hourigan said the youngsters have thrived in the education environment.



