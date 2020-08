Categories:

ALPINE Shire Council will allocate $163,744 for events and $118,165 for community organisation projects as part of its annual grants programs.

Council was last night expected to endorse its recommendations for its Event Funding and Community Grants programs at August’s monthly meeting held online due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Bright’s Iconic Rod Run received the largest event allocation of $32,500, while Brighter Days received $15,000.



