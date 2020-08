Categories:

MYRTLEFORD’S Andrew Dale has finished the horse racing season off as arguably the area’s most successful trainer, finishing with the most winners out of the Wangaratta trainers.

Out of Dale’s 180 individual runners, the team notched up 15 winners to be the leading local trainer with Craig Weeding next in line with 13 triumphs.

Dale said he was pleased with how the year panned out.



