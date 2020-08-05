Big names line up for Hoppet



THIS year’s virtual Kangaroo Hoppet has attracted huge skiing names to the line-up with the event’s August 10-23 date nearing closer.

The event, as befitting an international sporting event will see the undisputed King of Norwegian Marathon skiing and world and Olympic gold medallist, Anders Aukland participate alongside Betsy Youngman (USA), and winner of the inaugural event in 1991 and Olympic Silver medallist Peter Schlickenreider (GER).

World Champions from other sports are also joining the field this year including Falls Creek’s World Moguls Champion Britt Cox and the ever-enthusiastic World Mountain Bike Champion Paul van der Pleog.



