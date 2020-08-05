Beauty chamber back in business



A NEW generation of business owners has revived the Mount Beauty and District Chamber of Commerce after a four-year hiatus, to help support businesses and the community during unprecedented times.

Originally formed in the 1970s, the Mount Beauty and District Chamber of Commerce was disbanded in 2016 due to committee members moving away from the region or having other commitments.

But after the bushfires, a new generation of business owners in the area decided to revive the committee, according to the newly appointed president Glenyse Peacock.



