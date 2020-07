Categories:

UPPER Ovens River Catchment water license holders attended webinars hosted by Goulburn-Murray Water (G-MW) last Tuesday evening.

Residents from Harrietville, Bright and Porepunkah expressed their concerns and presented a list of questions and desired outcomes which will be considered by G-MW senior management.

The meeting came as water licence holders in the area were hit with significantly increased fees and reduced terms in March.



