Visitors restricted at hospitals, aged care facilities

VISITORS to Alpine Health hospitals and residential aged care homes are now restricted to one visit per day for a maximum of one hour, with new directions from the Chief Health Officer effective from last Thursday.

The Chief Health Officer has restricted access to hospitals where vulnerable Victorians receive care to protect elderly people, those with chronic medical conditions and those with low immunity for the spread of coronavirus.

Hospital visitors are only permitted if they are the parent or guardian of a child, if they are the parent, parent or support person of a patient aged 18 years or over and if they are a nominated person under the Mental Health Act.



