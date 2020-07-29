Mask sell-out for Bright woman



PHYL Swindley of Bright has made hundreds of masks to meet the demand from her local community, despite facial coverings not yet being mandatory for residents of regional Victoria.

The former nurse started by making and giving away fabric masks to her close family and friends when she saw COVID-19 cases starting to rise again.

“I made masks for me and my partner initially and then saw it was getting hairy out there, so I sent some to my daughters in Brisbane and Melbourne, and some friends,” Ms Swindley said.



