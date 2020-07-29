JobKeeper 2.0 – What you need to know



Categories:

Tags:

THE Federal Government announced last Tuesday that it would maintain its wage subsidies in JobKeeper and JobSeeker.

Subsidies will be reduced from $1500 to $1200 a fortnight for full-time workers after September as part of the overhaul of federal COVID-19 support, with the new rates to run until March.

People working less than 20 hours a week will have their JobKeeper payment cut from $1500 to $750 a fortnight, and most businesses will have to re-qualify for JobKeeper by demonstrating a 30 per cent loss in revenue, with the threshold 50 per cent for major companies.



… to read the full story, click here to access the digital edition

