Categories:

Tags:

JUBILEE Park will be even more colourful by the end of the year with the Myrtleford Chamber of Commerce, Alpine Shire Council and the town’s ‘crackpots’ reaching an agreement for the location of the snakes and ladders project.

Speaking to Myrtleford Times on Monday, ‘Crackpot Two’ said the 3 x 3 metre mosaic project should be completed by December.

“When you play it, you actually stand on it. There is 100 mosaic squares – it’s been a lot of work,” Crackpot Two said.



… to read the full story, click here to access the digital edition