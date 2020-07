Categories:

LOCAL police say it’s a miracle there have been no fatalities this year as they recorded a sharp spike in serious crashes on alpine roads since June 20.

There have been nine serious crashes involving vehicles, motorbikes and quad bikes in the past month.

Senior sergeant Doug Incoll of Bright police said that’s an increase of 33 per cent on the same time last year.



