Bright begins coach hunt

BRIGHT is officially on the hunt for its next senior coach after Tom Mullane-Grant informed club officials that he wouldn’t be taking up the option of a third year in charge at Pioneer Park.

Mullane-Grant led the Mountain Men on a stunning run last year, culminating in a grand final appearance where they were defeated by Milawa.

However, a change of career in the off-season has seen Mullane-Grant’s business commitments increase and with a young family, last year’s Ovens and King leading goal kicker said the decision to step aside was the right one.



