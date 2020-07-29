Bowls club helps MS support group find a new home



THE Myrtleford MS Peer Support Group now has a new home thanks to the generosity of the Myrtleford Bowls Club.

The group’s monthly meetings had been put on hold at the Myrtleford library in March due to coronavirus restrictions but returned to normal on Monday, in a different setting.

Long-term multiple sclerosis sufferer and life member of the bowls club, Annie Dunstone said with a new permanent home it is time to recruit more like-minded people.



