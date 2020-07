Categories:

LOCAL tennis players have been back in action since the restrictions on outdoor gatherings eased in mid-May but have now called on those not as lucky to join in the fun.

Tennis Victoria allowed all clubs to resume play from May 13 with those at the Myrtleford Tennis Club jumping at the chance to be back after about two months with no access to the sport.

Vice president Vicki Moore said she was thrilled players were able to get back to playing and socialising.



