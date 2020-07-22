Saints back on the field


DOING OUR OWN THING: Myrtleford’s premiership thirds will play in an intra-club series, which kicked off last night, in a bid to create fond memories for those players who have now missed out on the chance to go back-to-back. PHOTO: Jenny Zamperoni

MYRTLEFORD won’t enter its thirds team in Yarrawonga’s proposed four-team junior league instead choosing to hold intra-club games, the first of which was played last night.

With current coronavirus restrictions in regional Victoria allowing full-contact community sport for people aged 18 and under to resume this month, the Pigeons were trying to organise under-14, 17 and 18 competitions where Wangaratta, Wangaratta Rovers, Myrtleford and themselves play matches over eight weekends.

Reigning premiership coach Tristan Purss said many factors weighed into the Saints’ decision to opt-out of the proposal including the increased risk of injury to players and the effect of constantly changing restrictions on families.


