New wildlife hub set for Alpine

RESCUED wombats Betty and Iggy Bear will soon get a taste of freedom after being rescued from near-death at the start of this year.

The precious animals have been in the care of Myrtleford’s Danni Townsend-O’Neil, who fosters rescued animals under Sue Haythorne’s Beechworth Wildlife Shelter, for the last four months and are almost ready to be released back to the wild.

Mrs Townsend-O’Neil has turned her home and backyard into a sanctuary for the rescued animals, even fundraising money to build a 12m x 12m outdoor enclosure to prepare them for their eventual release.



