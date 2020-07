Categories:

Tags:

VISITORS turned out in droves for the Bright Markets on Saturday but organisers and police said they were happy with how people stayed COVID-safe.

Last Saturday was the second time that both food and non-food stalls were allowed to trade at the monthly market since March, with more than 40 stalls spaced out to allow people to abide by social distancing measures.

Bright Markets coordinator Amanda Hore said all stalls and the market had COVID-19 management plans in place.



… to read the full story, click here to access the digital edition