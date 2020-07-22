Holiday homes checked for COVID-19 breaches



LOCAL police are responding to a growing number of calls from residents who are concerned that people from Melbourne are staying in holiday houses in breach of the COVID-19 restrictions.

Sergeant Romina McEwan of Bright Police said police are receiving a higher number of reports and calls from locals who are concerned about suspected breaches of coronavirus restrictions, especially relating to people from Melbourne staying in holiday houses in the area.

“There’s definitely more concern in the community now and we’re receiving a lot more calls,” Sgt McEwan said.



