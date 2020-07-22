Community pulls together for Bright P-12 staff


Categories: Community, Education, News
Tags: ,
Page5_Story 001_4_column_001
BEFORE: A tired and dated space. PHOTOS: Britt White Studio

BRIGHT P-12 College staff returned to a revamped staff room this week thanks to the generosity of the community.

The Bright P-12 College Council led the project to improve the space as a thank you to teachers and staff for their hard work during remote learning.

“We chose this project as it was a space that was well overdue for an update, but the teachers and staff would never have put a space for themselves above something they could improve for the students,” said spokesperson Karlene Beck.


… to read the full story, click here to access the digital edition

  • see your ad here

  •  

    see your ad here