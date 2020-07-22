Community pulls together for Bright P-12 staff



BRIGHT P-12 College staff returned to a revamped staff room this week thanks to the generosity of the community.

The Bright P-12 College Council led the project to improve the space as a thank you to teachers and staff for their hard work during remote learning.

“We chose this project as it was a space that was well overdue for an update, but the teachers and staff would never have put a space for themselves above something they could improve for the students,” said spokesperson Karlene Beck.



