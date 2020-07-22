Anti-tourism campaign “misses the mark”



BRIGHT is featured in a cheeky online campaign seeking to remind Melbournians to stay at home rather than visit regional Victoria during the COVID-19 lockdown.

Copywriter Jess Wheeler and art director Guillermo Carvajal, both from Melbourne, are behind the “Do Not Visit Victoria” campaign, which has triggered a mixture of praise and criticism over the past week.

Mr Wheeler said the campaign came from their frustration at seeing people flee the city despite the Stage 3 restrictions.



