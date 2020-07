Categories:

THE tenth instalment of the Myrtleford Alpine Rally has been forced to cancel its plans for September 19 following ongoing coronavirus restrictions.

Local businesses and groups were set to prosper from the huge fundraising effort which sees more than 300 motorbike riders flock the Barwidgee-Gapsted bush.

The rally’s Chris Bonacci wrote in a statement on Sunday the unknowns for large mass gatherings beyond mid-August made organising and planning the event difficult.



