The uphill battle

MYRTLEFORD businesses are already wearing the brunt of metropolitan Melbourne’s COVID-19 outbreak, just one week after the Victorian-New South Wales border was forced closed.

The pain from last Thursday’s announcement that ski operations at Mount Hotham and Falls Creek would suspend indefinitely was immediately felt by those who rely on traffic from Great Alpine Road.

Bastoni Pizzeria owners Jim and Leesa Borsi have remained open for takeaways since March and said they couldn’t have prepared for the fallout of a cancelled snow season, on top of a closed Victorian-NSW border.



