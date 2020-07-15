The uphill battle


FEELING THE PAIN: An almost deserted Great Alpine Road on Monday afternoon marked the start of what could be an eerie few weeks for businesses in town. Foot traffic in Myrtleford and surrounding towns was high over the weekend but the crowds have not been reflected to businesses, with some business owners fearing locals were kept away afraid of where the crowds have come from. PHOTO: Ashleigh Piles

MYRTLEFORD businesses are already wearing the brunt of metropolitan Melbourne’s COVID-19 outbreak, just one week after the Victorian-New South Wales border was forced closed.

The pain from last Thursday’s announcement that ski operations at Mount Hotham and Falls Creek would suspend indefinitely was immediately felt by those who rely on traffic from Great Alpine Road.

Bastoni Pizzeria owners Jim and Leesa Borsi have remained open for takeaways since March and said they couldn’t have prepared for the fallout of a cancelled snow season, on top of a closed Victorian-NSW border.


