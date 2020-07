Categories:

THE borders might be closed but Myrtleford’s Matt Park has proven that love conquers all.

The three-time cup, two-time league, Star Player award-winning coach and club president played his final game for Savoy in March, announcing last week he is relocating to Queensland.

Park was a part of the 2005 under-17 World Cup squad before scoring a professional gig in Scotland where he played for Heart and East Fife for seven years.



