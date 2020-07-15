Locals won’t miss out



Categories:

Tags:

JUST days after the delayed restart to the ski season, Vail Resorts announced last Thursday night that Hotham and Falls Creek lift operations would be suspended effective immediately.

A combination of poor weather conditions and heightened COVID-19 restrictions across the state, including the closure of the New South Wales border, forced the company to cease lift operations until at least August 19.

Lifts had only opened for the first time last Monday with thousands scrambling to get their hands on pre-booked ski passes.



… to read the full story, click here to access the digital edition

