Cross country skiing to boom

THE temporary suspension of ski lift operations at Falls Creek and Mt Hotham until at least August 19 is likely to see a rise in cross country skiing and other non-lift dependent snow pursuits still to be enjoyed at the alpine resorts.

Falls Creek, Mount Hotham and Dinner Plain resorts have some of the best cross country skiing trails in Australia and they remain open and accessible.

Falls Creek Cross Country and Windy Corner Cafe director Andrew Hall said on Friday that alpine skiing’s loss was already proving a boon for cross country.



