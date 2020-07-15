Businesses in a spin as Vail bails on snow year



BUSINESS owners at Hotham and Falls Creek want people to know the ski lifts might be closed, but the mountains are still open for business.

Mountain businesses have been left in a spin after Vail Resorts announced last Thursday that they would suspend operations at Falls Creek and Hotham, effective from July 9 to at least August 19.

Alpine Accommodation and Travel manager Jennifer Hynes said the biggest challenge for businesses was the “confusing communications” from Vail Resorts.



